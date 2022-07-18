The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say
Subscriber

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 19, 2022

July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Let's get real: the climate ball in is Labor's court

CLIMATE BALL IN LABOR'S COURT

After a long string of excellent and well-considered editorials, your commentary on Thursday, July 14 really let The Daily Advertiser down ("Greens have to get real on climate"). Your claim that the Greens sabotaged the Rudd government's climate legislation requires historical examination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.