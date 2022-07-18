Letters: Let's get real: the climate ball in is Labor's court

After a long string of excellent and well-considered editorials, your commentary on Thursday, July 14 really let The Daily Advertiser down ("Greens have to get real on climate"). Your claim that the Greens sabotaged the Rudd government's climate legislation requires historical examination.
At the time, Treasury modelling showed that under Rudd's carbon pollution reduction scheme there would be no reduction in emissions for 25 years.
Kevin Rudd, despite the fact that he needed the Greens vote in order to get his legislation passed, declined not just to negotiate with the Greens but to even discuss it with them.
Just months later, the Greens worked with the Gillard government and key independents to introduce a price on carbon that led to actual reductions in carbon pollution and introduced the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.
This price on carbon was misrepresented by Tony Abbott as a 'carbon tax', and when he subsequently won government he scrapped the price on carbon and Australia's carbon emissions have risen consistently since then.
By the way, your repetition of the oft repeated lie that by not accepting Rudd's useless scheme the Greens created the so called 'climate wars' which subsequently prevented any meaningful action on climate mitigation belies the fact it was Abbott who created the climate wars due to his compulsion to destroy anything progressive.
You want the Greens to not block the Labor government's legislation - how about encouraging Anthony Albanese to quit with his replication of Rudd's 'hairy-chested politics' and get on with winning the votes he needs to get the legislation through?
Albanese promised a different kind of politics. He could show this through collaboration with the elected parliamentarians whose vote he needs.
In 2019 Labor leader Bill Shorten announced 'In the Commonwealth Public Service, we're going to have gender-neutral CVs'.
Earlier this month Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds called for a gender quota to increase the number of women in the Liberal Party.
To disregard gender or to make gender the primary selection criterion is the question when attempting to recruit more women to work in chilly Canberra.
Sadly, climate policy seems to be continuing its role as a political football ("Greens have to get real on climate", The Daily Advertiser, July 14).
Although 43 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 is not nearly enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, Australia does need a reasonable legislated baseline 2030 target as a foundation to provide clear direction for business and industry.
Incorporating a 'ratchet mechanism' to enable increased ambition over time seems a sensible facilitator of further ambition.
Our leaders must find consensus that allows the debate to shift toward policy implementation that will activate a determined, co-operative, whole-of society effort to rapidly reduce our emissions this decade.
Future generations are depending on us to start kicking some climate goals.
