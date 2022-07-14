Letters: Climate change remains a highly charged debate

Mr Walker gives us an entertaining look into his version of reality in "Claimant's job is to give credence to the claim" (The Daily Advertiser, July 13).
Mr Walker demands that anyone making a statement must give proof of that statement.
For the evidence of climate change, my letter would require referencing several thousand studies and reports (all within a 350-word limit).
I will not do this as "history suggests" that any amount of evidence will fail to change his view. Oddly enough, he does not give any evidence for his view.
His statements about science reveal his own understanding. He says "we don't really know if electricity works by neutrons moving in a positive direction or protons being drawn towards the negative or both actions occurring all at the same time".
When I did physics, neutrons had no charge and are not affected by electric fields. Electrons seem not to exist in Mr Walker's world.
Protons have a positive charge but do they move from the nucleus in an electric field? Their number in the nucleus determines that an atom with 29 protons is the element copper.
If a copper wire lost one proton with the flow of electricity, it would become nickel with 28, then cobalt, etc with the wire disintegrating along the way.
Similarly if the copper nucleus gained protons, it could become gold with 79 protons. Observation shows that neither of these happens.
Unlike Mr Walker, surveys show that most Australians accept that the weather patterns this century are different from last century and that our actions are a major factor. They want action.
State governments began some years ago and the new federal government is moving swiftly to undo the inaction of the last 30 years.
On the same topic as last week's letter, that of Australia becoming a republic, I am left wondering what happens to Crown lands when we become an independent nation?
Surely the 23 per cent of Australia which remains claimed by the Crown would be required to be handed to the Indigenous owners. For reasons not limited to the findings of the Mabo case.
Given such a land transaction is not only likely, but plausible to happen in the near future, I would believe it raises the importance that the Australian people enter a treaty once and for all with the Indigenous peoples of this country.
Only with a treaty in place do we, together, have the terms of reference necessary to move forward independence should we so choose.
The fact the Indigenous people of Australia have proposed such a treaty via the "Uluru Statement of the Heart" highlights that not only is the time right to move in this direction, but there is a need for all parties to consider what will constitute such a treaty, what it means for land ownership and how we will proceed should we become a republic.
I just hope our current political leaders have the foresight to see the significance a treaty has to our nation's long-term peace, identity and security, assuming we are never invaded.
