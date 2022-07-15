Letters: Missing mail is beyond the pale in a nation like Australia

I opened up my mail box recently and found three letters there that had gone missing since May 6 this year.
They were all posted on different days and months. I had a CAT scan and ultrasound in Sydney on June 5. They sent me the bill on June 6. I received it on July 13. They sent me a reminder on June 15 that $1185 had to be paid with in 10 days. I paid it.
I couldn't work out why I got a reminder until I realised the first bill went on a holiday to Canberra. The receipt was sent on June 21. Another was sent to me on July 1. I received it on July 13. What puzzles me is the three envelops were stamped July 11, 2022.
Could someone please tell me what is going on? Surely there are enough well-educated people that could take on the job of sorting the mail here in Wagga Wagga.
I would never have thought that I would one day see eye to eye with John Howard's old member of parliament, Amanda (let's have a Claytons republic!) Vanstone. But I do. She is right to say that independents should not expect or receive more entitlements in regard to parliamentary staff than other members.
Admittedly independents do not have the back-up of a party machine but surely they would have known that before they stood for election. Their electorates obviously believe in 'keeping the bastards honest'; as Cheryl Kernot - that illustrious leader of the Australian Democrats - used to say.
But let's not encourage individual independent members to call all the shots in regard to what is passed by the house.
I realise in advance that my view will antagonise many of your readers but hey, didn't Voltaire say "I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it". So I guess we will have to see what happens when the 'in crowd' get back to business in the 'big house'.
I wish them all the best of luck in their endeavours and hope that they look after their old members, no matter what their ilk.
I used to be a global warming sceptic, but not anymore. After our prime minister Anthony Albanese said that his government would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, I have seen the light. This is wonderful news. Just think of it, when we reach this target we can say goodbye forever to heatwaves, bushfires and floods.
Words fail me when I try to think of accolades to describe this government. However, I will just single out just one person - our PM Albo.
The only appropriate words to bestow upon him is that he is either a miracle man, a genius, or both. Up until lately, I was one of the harshest critics concerning global warming/climate change.
Silly me! A lot of people thought that I had "gone around the bend" with my foolish thinking.
Well, that is now all in the past. I'm contemplating solar panels on my roof and, if possible, I may even install one of those windmills in my backyard. I know it will kill a lot of birds but, in the interest of saving our planet, it will be all worthwhile.
So, there you have it. When someone tells you that a leopard never changes its spots and you can't teach an old dog new tricks, as my situation proves - they are wrong!
