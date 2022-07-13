Letters: Wagga Wagga Art Gallery has got the goods

As a printmaker, I have a special interest in drawing attention to the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery - a resource that, despite there being no entry fee, seems to be rarely used by many Wagga citizens.
To me, the gallery complex is a very sensible space to visit - especially in winter - even if it is just to keep warm!
This public facility with its various collections is well known to interstate and international visitors, with some coming solely to see the valuable National Art Glass collection.
Presently there a five, or is it six, differing art forms and intentions on display within the extensive main gallery, the Studio Glass art space and the attached E3 Space.
The latter showing four types of print woks on paper by three local artists. Be quick as it closes on July 17.
Yet, despite my focus on prints, I am particularly captivated by the extraordinary quilting of Jenny Bowker; her work taking up the whole upper level gallery.
Local quilt makers have until mid-August to see her inspiring selection of work.
While you are there, seek out the other art on display!
Beware, as it could well be dangerous! By visiting this art centre you just might find it enjoyable enough to visit again!
In reference to the need to build new dams in catchment areas.
As one observes the loss of so much water every time we get regular yearly flooding, commonsense would have it that we ought to be harvesting this precious water. To be allowing it to just flow out to sea is a waste we ought to be rectifying.
Seeing as our government is so keen to bring more people into our nation to settle here along with the thousands of seasonal workers from elsewhere, one would have thought that more water storage would have been a vital necessity.
Instead we have those whose outcry constantly oppose it and who in turn are being allowed to rule the roost with their environmental causes called climate change - our new national war cry, for and against.
To be brainwashing our children in the classroom with the fear that the world is coming to an end is also somewhat presumptuous, seeing as there is only one person who knows when this will occur and that is its creator.
This unseen being made everything including us and is considered by those who believe in Him as being the all knowing, whereas we mortals only know in part.
It could be said that of times we know nothing as we ought yet are forever carping. The same might be said about claiming ownership of this nation having arrived here first.
Everything belongs to its creator. We are all but caretakers and it's what we do with it while we are here that really counts.
There has to be careful sharing progress (non-destructive) but rather beneficial to the whole.
Unity is the key to successful harmony and it starts by being aware that we are just a drop in the ocean. We come and go like the wind but the creator of all good things is everlasting. This is what needs to be considered as a guide past to what can and shouldn't occur without His authority always more preferable than ours.
