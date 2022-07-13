The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 14, 2022

July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Wagga Wagga Art Gallery has got the goods

ART GALLERY'S GOT THE GOODS

As a printmaker, I have a special interest in drawing attention to the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery - a resource that, despite there being no entry fee, seems to be rarely used by many Wagga citizens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.