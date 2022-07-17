The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers upset Tuggeranong United 4-3 in CPL soccer

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:41am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Wagga City Wanderers celebrate a Morris Kadzola goal in a recent game. Kadzola scored three times in the shock win over Tuggeranong United on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers put the CPL competition on notice with a 4-3 win over ladder leaders Tuggeranong United in Canberra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.