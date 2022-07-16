MARRAR were forced to work hard for their 10th win on the trot, overcoming Charles Sturt University by 15 points on Saturday.
The Bushpigs kicked the first two goals of the final quarter to draw within 14 points but the Bombers were able to hold steady, running out 8.15 (63) to 6.13 (49) winners at Peter Hastie Oval.
In an ugly affair, both teams were left to rue a number of missed opportunity in front of goal.
The win came at a cost for Marrar, who were left without a bench midway through the third term with a string of ankle injuries to Billy Toy, Coby Bourke and Brodie Neville.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon was happy to get away with the win and paid tribute to CSU.
"Happy to get the four points," Lenon said.
"We've come up today against a side playing for their season, fighting for that fifth spot and we've got the same next week against Barellan and we'll probably have the same the week after with the Northern Jets.
"These sides are obviously going to throw everything at us, which is good, they're good challenges and certainly Rivcoll did that today. They turned up, they brought the pressure and they played well.
"We played patchy footy, we were good in patches and we did enough to get over the line. A few areas to work on, which you get every week.
"To be three down with no bench halfway through the third quarter, it threw our match-ups and rotations out a bit but they hung in there and halfway through the last quarter it was still certainly game on but they found a bit and did enough to get over the line."
Toby Lawler was Marrar's best with three goals, while Jack Reynolds, Jordan Hedington and Zach Walgers all continued their good form.
Nick Myers, Jake Raves and Campbell Watt were among the Bushpigs' best, who now drop to sixth spot with a month remaining.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.4 3.8 6.12 8.15 (63)
CSU Bushpigs 1.5 2.9 2.10 6.13 (49)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: T.Lawler 3, L.James 2, B.Toy 1, Z.Walgers 1, Z.Lewis 1; CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 2, A.Bartter 1, M.Findlay 1, J.Collingridge 1, A.Dickins 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: T.Lawler, Z.Walgers, J.Reynolds, L.Gray, W.Keogh, F.Jenkins; CSU Bushpigs: J.Raves, C.Watt, N.Myers, L.Moore, J.Steel, D.Rogers.
