Collingullie-Glenfield Park have given their percentage a nice boost as a result of beating a understrength Narrandera side by 149 points.
The Demons have been in good form in recent weeks and continued that streak as they recorded a massive 22.22 (154) to 0.5 (5) victory over the Eagles.
Demons co-coach Brett Somerville was pleased with the win and how his side performed throughout the four quarters.
"We were obviously happy with the result at the end of the day," Somerville said.
"We really wanted to make sure we executed well early and were tough at the football which we thought we were.
"Narrandera obviously were a few blokes short which made it hard for them."
The Demons were hot out of the blocks and their early dominance meant the Eagles were never really in the contest.
"We had 17 shots (during the first quarter), I think it was 7.10," Somerville said.
"So we started well and the ball movement was great.
"There was some unselfish play in the forward fifty which is great to see as well and it was just good to get back to the basics and see that ball movement going well."
Somerville said it was hard to choose anyone who stood out from his side's performance but mentioned ruckman Monty Inglis had a great game.
"Big Monty in the ruck was great all day," he said.
"Their ruckman is pretty handy from the times we've played him previously but Monty probably got the better of him today.
"It was also good to see blokes like Chad Fuller zipping around up forward.
"Him and Spencer Small were putting on a heap of pressure in that forward line."
After recording such a dominant win their was plenty of things which Somerville felt his side did well throughout the afternoon.
"I think our execution with the football was good as well as our attack on the football and the opponent," he said.
"That was our worry during the week, we wanted to make sure that we got up for a game like this at the start and sort of put it to bed early and we were able to do that."
While there was plenty to like, Somerville also felt that his side still had aspects to improve upon as they look to host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next Saturday.
"The decision making at times probably needed to be worked on," he said.
"There was a pretty decent wind to one end and the decision making around what we did at times probabaly needed a bit of work.
"We obviously didn't get punished going back the other way today, but with Ganmain next week that sort of stuff is going to turn around and end up costing us a goal pretty quickly."
