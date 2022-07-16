Young's pointscoring ability was on full display once more.
However captain-coach Nick Cornish is looking for a more disciplined approach ahead of a string of big games.
Young ran in 12 tries to take a 58-10 win over Brothers at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
The Cherrypickers' left edge was particularly damaging.
Second rower Josh Ayers scored a hat-trick while Harry Fitzpatrick bagged himself a double after starting the clash in the centres.
With regular fullback Nic Hall unavailable, Fitzpatrick came into the line up with Tom Bush returning to the number one jumper.
Cornish was pleased to get another win, but admitted the side were wasteful.
"It was hard footy for us to play as we tried to play a bit too much at some stages, turned the footy over a lot and didn't give ourselves a lot of opportunities," Cornish said.
It's something he knows has to improve ahead of a clash with Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
"They've obviously hit some form and starting to get their groove back from last year," Cornish said.
"We need to be better when we come up against those top sides like Tumut and Gundi.
"We can't play that sort of footy, we need to stick to our structure and complete."
Young scored the opening two tries and while Brothers hit back through Brody Rigg they scored the next five to put themselves in a dominant position.
James Morgan broke the string of tries only for Young to score five more to run out big winners.
Goal kicking is another area they are looking to improve.
Young only converted five of their tries with Blake Hewitt kicking four of them.
"It's an important part of the game and six-point tries are a lot better than four-point tries," Cornish said.
Meanwhile Brothers have a bye before taking on winless Southcity on July 30.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
