Southcity chase extra inspiration from new look

Southcity are looking to rise to the occasion to bring up their first win of the season.
The Bulls will wear special NAIDOC Week inspired jumpers for their clash with Albury at Harris Park on Sunday.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy hopes it can provide a little extra incentive.
"Hopefully it is a little extra motivation for some and we can get over the line," McCarthy said.
The jumpers were designed by Tyronne Hoerler and Jesse Fitzhenry is one Bulls player really looking forward to the occasion.
Southcity have put an emphasis on celebrating the strong Indigenous connection within the club.
He's yet to take part in one of the games but hopes it can spark something in the side.
"This will be my first, I've played in Koori Knockouts but not for my club so it will be good," Fitzhenry said.
"It brings everyone together."
He's particularly looking forward to taking on Albury in the special jumpers.
"I've got a mate down in Albury (Keanau Wighton) who is an Indigenous fella too and they had their Indigenous round last week," Fitzhenry said.
McCarthy has again shuffled things up with his side.
After Steven Tracey picked up a foot complaint in their loss to Kangaroos last week, Travis Smith is set to shift to fullback if he overcomes a hamstring niggle.
However with Rogan Price still available he will remain at halfback after switching roles with McCarthy last week with the Bulls leader looking to be more involved defensively from hooker.
Joel Tracey will also move to the centres.
McCarthy hopes having a bigger body out wide will help the side.
"I thought we'd just move him out one and he'll be that extra big body to do some of the tough carries out of trouble," he said.
"He's pretty dangerous on an edge and a couple of times he's been on the short side he's been pretty dangerous.
"He set one up and scored one against Temora so it was something we wanted to take a look at."
He's also hoping the Bulls can finally limit the damage some of their lapses have caused throughout the season.
"It's those lapses in concentration when we give away cheap ball and all of a sudden it's two or three tries in a short space of time," McCarthy said.
"We've been in games but there's just not enough complete sets. That is the key.
"We get to points where we are on the verge of breaking teams but then we break ourselves and they run away with it.
"Hopefully we can improve this week."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
