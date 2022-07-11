Gundagai stars still on ice ahead of Tumut clash

Gundagai will hold off on the return of two of their biggest stars despite heading into a big clash with Tumut on Sunday.
Nathan Rose and James Luff have been sidelined for more than five weeks but with the Tigers having two more weeks off on the horizon the club doesn't want to push them.
Advertisement
Rose has made a big impact since making the switch from Southcity but hasn't played due to a biceps injury since taking a big win over his junior club on June 5 while Luff has been on the sidelines with concussion issues since their win over Kangaroos the week before.
Both were in line for a return in the grudge match with the Blues however with Gundagai's following game not until August 7, captain-coach Luke Berkrey thought it was a smarter approach.
"We've got a couple of weeks off after this as we were meant to be playing Junee so that's a bye and then it's the split round," Berkrey said.
"We have Tumut then having two weeks off going into Young so we'll look to bring those boys back for Young.
"With the three weeks of in between it's just a bit smarter."
READ MORE
Rose is still not a certain starter for the clash with Young next month with still no real date for his return after damaging the distal tendon near his elbow.
"I've seen the physio and he says it is tracking ok but there's still no timeframe on when I will be back," Rose said.
"I just have to give it time to heal.
"I'll have to see the physio again but it would be nice to come back for those last few rounds.
"There is still a bit of time on my side."
Berkrey is confident neither will be underdone when their returns eventuate.
The return of Jack Elphick is expected to be the only change the Tigers will make after having the bye last weekend.
However what role he will have is yet to be finalised.
Gundagai scored a 20-0 win over Tumut when the two sides met at Twickenham earlier this year.
However Berkrey is expecting a very different Blues outfit this time around.
Advertisement
"It is always a big game and I watched Tumut play on the weekend and they've really improved," he said.
"They are getting better and better.
"Lachie Bristow is having a field day at the moment so we will be putting a lot of focus on him."
Blues also have their own injury concerns after Jed Pearce suffered a knee injury in their 64-12 win over Brothers on Saturday although Jacob Toppin is nearing a return after being hampered by hamstring problems so far this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.