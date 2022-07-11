The Daily Advertiser
Gundagai stars still on ice ahead of Tumut clash

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 11 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Nathan Rose

Gundagai will hold off on the return of two of their biggest stars despite heading into a big clash with Tumut on Sunday.

