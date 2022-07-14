Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be boosted by the return of a couple key players when they head to Coolamon on Sunday to play the Hoppers.
Brayden Ambler is set to return to the side after serving a one-week suspension while Luke Lawrence returns after missing the last four weeks through commitments with the Allies at the AFL under 18 national championships.
Advertisement
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe was happy to have Ambler back for the key clash after what has been a difficult season for him.
"We are really excited to have Brayden back," Rowe said.
"He's had a very unlucky season to date as he's only played three games and they have all been standalone games so far.
"Amongst other things that he brings to the table, he's an elite ball user particularly going inside forward 50 which has been something that we have struggled with at times this year.
"Hopefully this can be the start of no more hiccups or setbacks for him for the back end of the season."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Key forward Trent Castles is a 50-50 proposition to play this week after sitting out of the Goannas win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong while both Max Hanrahan and Justin Dore will be available for selection after recovering from injuries on Saturday.
"It's still in the not sure category," Rowe said about Castle's injury.
"We know that he hurt his back at work on Saturday morning and I flicked a few messages back and forth with him yesterday.
"The Sunday game helps, but he'd be 50-50 at this stage."
MCUE have won their last two games in spectacular fashion after pulling off back-to-back final quarter comebacks to run over the top of Wagga Tigers and GGGM however Rowe understands this week presents another challenge for his side.
"It's definitely a massive game for us," he said.
"We were well aware that the second half of the home and away round that every game was going to be important.
"But the way that we've performed in patches over the last few weeks and the fact that we were able to get the four points against the ladder leaders means we've put ourselves in the frame to be relevant within that top five.
"We are very keen on keeping the momentum going despite the fact that we think that Coolamon are in really good form and will pose another really stiff challenge for us this weekend."
Advertisement
Despite winning their past two, MCUE have started both games slowly with them failing to kick a goal during the first quarter during both clashes.
Rowe understands that's something that they will have to improve if they want to take the challenge to the Hoppers.
"It's been terribly exciting mounting a couple of big comebacks after a couple of huge fourth quarters," he said.
"But we are well aware that's not the way forward.
"We have got to be playing well from the opening moments of the game and we have got to be aiming for a full four quarter performance."
Advertisement
Despite trailing for three quarters against the Lions last week, Rowe felt that the side was far more competitive in comparison to the week before where they trailed the Tigers by 32 points at three quarter time.
"We actually thought despite the scoreboard not indicating it, it was much closer to a four quarter performance than it may have looked," he said.
"We felt that we did many more things right than wrong and we probably had control of the possession and the territory for much of those first three quarters.
"It was just an inability to score and inaccurate goalkicking that really held us back.
"I do think that we are getting much closer to getting that four quarter performance and showing something near our ceiling which we really haven't hit at any stage this season."
The last times these two teams played it was the Hoppers who took the four points in a low scoring affair, however Rowe believes that Sunday will be a much better game between the two sides.
Advertisement
"I think both teams at that stage were well undermanned and it was bit of a war of attrition and a pretty underwheming game," he said.
"To Coolamon's credit they were just good enough to take their chances and end up on the right side of it.
"I expect this Sunday to see a much more attractive brand of footy played by both teams and will be a completely different contest."
The MCUE side is set to continue to get stronger in the run home to finals with Ben Halse set to make his long-awaited debut for the club as soon as next week while Ryan Price is back running at training and is set to make his return in the weeks leading up to finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.