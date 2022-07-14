Defensive effort is the big focus for Brothers as they face a difficult road trip to Young on Saturday.
The Wagga side has lost their last five games and co-coach James Hay is looking for some more toughness in defence.
Advertisement
"The last couple of weeks people have been taking some pretty easy outs in defence and have not been willing to get through the hard stuff at all really," Hay said.
"I'm looking to make our tackles and a lot of teams have been starting on set starts when we really should have a full line."
Brothers have once again made a number of changes.
Edan Price will return to halfback after missing the loss against Tumut with COVID which sees his brother Cade shift to fullback while James Morgan heads back into the centres with Troy Dargin out with a hip issue.
Connor McCauley also returns on the bench.
Meanwhile Tom Bush is at fullback to replace Nic Hall for Young with Matt Murray coming onto the wing.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.