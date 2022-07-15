Tumut are out to overcome the loss of Jed Pearce to end arch rival Gundagai's unbeaten start to the season.
The Blues have won three games on the trot following a narrow loss to Temora before the June long weekend to move into fourth place on the Group Nine ladder.
The Tigers took a 20-0 win when the teams met in round two however co-coach Lachlan Bristow is expecting a much better showing from the Blues at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"We just have to turn up and put in our best effort," Bristow said.
"It was there in the first half of the last clash but we have to shut down their back three a bit better and our kicking game wasn't the best in the first clash.
"If we can kick well and turn them around when we want to with some good aggression and energy we will be sweet.
"It doesn't matter who they have on the paddock, it's the local derby.
"It's a lot more enjoyable playing footy on a dry track so those two weeks weren't the most enjoyable or exciting games of footy so we're keen to get out there on a better track and see what we can do."
Bristow was outstanding in Tumut's 64-12 win over Brothers on Sunday.
He scored 36 points in the win, but knows things will be a lot harder up against Gundagai.
Especially without Jed Pearce.
The imposing front rower injured his 'good' knee early in the win over Brothers.
Bristow hopes it won't mean the end of his season, but Tumut are still unsure of a full prognosis at this stage.
"It's not the best," Bristow said.
"We went and saw his physio Monday and while he hasn't got a scan yet it's looking like a likely medial tear.
"We're just hoping it's not an ACL again but we won't know until he gets his scans."
Luckily for the Blues Jacob Sturt has returned home.
He's played in their last two wins and will come into the front row to replace Pearce.
"It's worked out well," Bristow said.
"Obviously we would have loved him in the rotation with Jeddy there as well but it is what it is.
"We're stoked Bob (Sturt) has come on board for us.
"Jeddy is good to have but we don't miss much with Bob slotting in there.
"He's been awesome, he was one of our best in the game last game and obviously his first game was against Albury on that slow track and it's pretty tough going in there.
"He showed how good he was on the weekend."
It is the only change for the Blues while Gundagai have brought Jack Elphick back onto the wing with Corey Wilson still in the centres.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
