Temora is looking to cap off a big day of footy with a winning return.
After consecutive byes, the Dragons return to action against Kangaroos at Nixon Park on Saturday.
It's a late start for first grade, with kick off at 3.45pm to help manage a big workload with the junior club also utilising the venue for the second of three same-day galas.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone believes it's important for the club's future.
"I think there is a bit of disconnect between the senior club and the junior club so this makes the connection better," McCrone said.
"16s numbers aren't great for us, and injuries have been a bit cruel to them, but most weeks they haven't been able to play with 13 players so if we can make a bit of a stronger connection there it will help the long-term viability of the club."
Temora have made one change from their 32-20 loss to Gundagai with Gavin Kite to start at hooker.
McCrone is looking to back up a positive start to the season as they eye off a finals return.
"While what we've done in the first half is probably ahead of where I'd thought we'd be, and that's pretty good, it means nothing if we don't go on and finish things by making finals," he said.
"Once you get to finals that is the start of a whole new competition."
The Dragons are also celebrating reunions for their 2002 first grade and under 16s premierships.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
