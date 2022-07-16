A first-half hat-trick to Joel Kelly helped Temora to their seventh win of the season as they plot a long-awaited return to finals.
The Dragons winger went over for four tries in the clash with Kangaroos on Saturday.
Advertisement
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was thrilled with how the side came out of the blocks following consecutive byes to lead 28-0 at the break.
"We played really well in the first half, there was a bit of a breeze but it wasn't a 28-point breeze," McCrone said.
"We defended really well and attacked really well which is pleasing after the last month of footy we had."
However Kangaroos, playing to keep in contact with the top five, responded to start the second half.
They crossed for the first three tries to get within 12 points midway through the second half.
READ MORE
However Kelly scored his fourth to stem the tide.
McCrone was pleased with how the side responded to run out 32-20 winners after Kangaroos picked up some momentum with the breeze behind them.
"They were a different side when they came out and played really well in the second half," he said.
"They had momentum, a few bounces of the ball with a few kicks ricocheting right into arms and scored three really quick tries but we dug back."
It was another pleasing aspect of the win for McCrone.
"They got a lot of momentum and just rolled through us, which has happened to us before, but it was good to come out the other side," he said.
"We just had to make six tackles."
Kelly is really starting to make his mark after being given his chance on the wing.
He scored a double in their win over Southcity before finishing off some nice back line plays.
McCrone is pleased with how the Dragons attack is starting to come together.
Advertisement
"We moved the ball really well, it was probably the best we've moved the ball all year and he (Kelly) was just in everything," McCrone said.
"He still had a bit of work to do."
Gavin Kite was another strong performer after starting at hooker.
Temora, who are comfortably third on the ladder, have another week off before taking on Albury at Greenfield Park.
Meanwhile Kangaroos aren't in action again until August 13.
The Wagga side only has two more games left to try to push themselves into the top five.
Advertisement
First they are up against Gundagai before taking on the team they are looking to dislodge to secure a finals berth, Albury, in the final round of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.