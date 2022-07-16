The Daily Advertiser

Perfect start puts Temora on path to victory over Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Joel Kelly scored four tries in Temora's win over Kangaroos on Saturday.

A first-half hat-trick to Joel Kelly helped Temora to their seventh win of the season as they plot a long-awaited return to finals.

