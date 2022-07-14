The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga City Wanderers juniors put in some amazing performances at the Kanga Cup competition

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:32am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: The Wagga City Wanderers U10's girls team is all smiles after winning their grand final at the Kanga Cup. Picture: Wagga City Wanderers Facebook

The future of football in Wagga is in good hands after some of the next generations youngest stars showed their talent at the Kanga Cup competition last week in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.