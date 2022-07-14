The future of football in Wagga is in good hands after some of the next generations youngest stars showed their talent at the Kanga Cup competition last week in Canberra.
Ten teams headed over for the week long tournament, with a number of sides making the finals.
The Wagga City Wanderers U10's girls white team were fantastic all week and ended up winning their grand final, a remarkable performance given this was their first major tournament playing together.
U10's girls white coach Josh Timothy-Nesbitt was stoked with the result his team acheived.
"I'm over the moon," Timothy-Nesbitt said.
"Not a single player didn't play well the whole tournament.
"They all played outstandingly."
The team played six games across the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the competition with them putting in some fantastic performances as they progressed their way through the rival teams.
"Each game was a huge step up for the girls because it was their first major tournament together," Timothy-Nesbitt said.
"On Monday they won the first two games quite comfortably both were in the double digits scoring, so that is a massive achievement in itself."
"They were pretty excited going onto the second day."
Across Tuesday and Wednesday was a much tougher challenge for the girls however still played some good football and qualified for the finals.
"Coming into the finals was a tough run in itself, we versed fourth place and won that pretty comfortably," Timothy-Nesbitt said.
"The grand final was another mountain to climb and they did very well to come through comfortably."
An added bonus for the side was that Issy Rodney was named player of the tournament after a terrific week in front of goal.
"She was outstanding, she scored 20 plus goals between all of the games," Timothy-Nesbitt said.
"You can't ask much better from a striker."
Timothy-Nesbitt also highlighted that the aim of the tournament was for the girls to enjoy themselves and that winning was just an added bonus.
"The main thing was to go and have a bit of fun," he said.
"If we lost then that's alright but winning is like the bonus.
"They went and gave it their all and I couldn't be happier."
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini was extremely proud of the teams that headed over to Canberra and with the results they acheived.
"It was an awesome week," Dedini said.
"To take 10 teams over and have eight teams make semi finals and three go on to grand finals was a pretty good achievement."
The U9's black and U12's boys sides both finished runners up after unfortunately going down in their respective grand finals.
Harper Alderson also picked up the player of the tournament with her U12's girls side going down in the semi finals.
