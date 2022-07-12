FARRER League finals will head outside of Wagga next month for the first time in eight years.
AFL Riverina has decided to host the Farrer League first semi-final at Marrar's Langtry Oval on Sunday, August 28.
It signals a major shift in thinking from the Farrer League, who have held their finals exclusively at Wagga venues - Robertson, Maher, Gumly and McPherson Ovals - for the past eight years.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson believes it is a good move on two fronts.
"With a lot of the league in small country towns, I think it's a good thing for the competition," Robinson said.
"With Marrar's facility upgrades out there, they tick all of the boxes to hold a final so it should be a really good move for the competition."
The last time Farrer League finals went outside of Wagga was in the 2015 series, when games were held at two Riverina League venues in Crossroads Oval and Ganmain Sportsground.
Since then, games have been held in Wagga with the Farrer League's stance being to maximise crowd sizes and gate revenue.
The bulk of the Farrer League finals will still be in Wagga but AFL Riverina is understood to be keen on holding at least one each year at a country location, which is likely to be shared around pending teams involved and facility standards.
This year's grand final will again be at Robertson Oval, on September 10, while it will also host the qualifying final, second semi-final and preliminary final.
The elimination final will head to either Gumly Oval or McPherson Oval, pending the final ladder.
Meantime, the venues for the Riverina League finals series are still being determined but Narrandera Sportsground and Robertson Oval are expected to feature prominently.
While the grand final is expected to again be held at Narrandera Sportsground, AFL Riverina and the competition management committee is still holding discussions around the two grounds availability and usage late in the year.
There is also a chance that all first grade football and A grade netball finals will be live streamed.
