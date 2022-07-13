WAGGA's training ranks are set to be bolstered by the return of Doug Gorrel from Canberra.
Gorrel has come to an agreement with Murrumbidgee Turf Club to take over the Slocum Street stables made vacant by Chris Heywood's sudden decision to close down last week.
Gorrel has been keen on a return to Wagga for a number of years but a lack of suitable stabling options have long been the stumbling block.
However with the opportunity opening up to acquire Heywood's spot next to the MTC in Slocum St, Gorrel was quick to act and snapped up the chance to return 'home'.
"I'm really excited, really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a good move," Gorrel said.
"It's very exciting and it feels right. I'm lucky the opportunity came up and it's too good of an opportunity not to take. It came out of left field, but I've pinpointed Wagga as the destination to train out of for years."
Gorrel has been in Canberra for more than 20 years in a variety of roles inside the racing industry before opening a stable in 2016.
Gorrel has quickly amassed 87 winners at a strike rate of 11 per cent and is looking forward to building on that base at Wagga.
He said the training facilities at Wagga and the eligibility for Highway Handicaps were the major reasons behind the move.
"If you're not in NSW, you're not really in the game in terms of Highways," he said.
"I've been looking at Wagga for years because it's got the best training tracks. Unfortunately our Canberra tracks just aren't up to standard at the moment.
"Wagga tracks have always been the best of this area, in southern NSW, both the training tracks and the two race surfaces and I'm a bit old fashioned and I like galloping horses on grass and we just can't do that in Canberra. In winter, we're not allowed on the grass at all and even in favourable weather, we're only allowed a couple of horses every Tuesday.
"The main reasons are the better training tracks at Wagga and the Highways.
"My lower level horses will find it easier over there when we head further west of Wagga. So we've got the best of both worlds, you can take your better horses to Highways and you can plan a Highway prep, rather than we just hope to get in. And your lower level horses, you can chase even weaker spots like Jerilderie, Berrigan and places like that."
Gorrel will initially bring a team of 20 horses from Canberra to Wagga and plans to be operating out of Slocum St by the end of the month.
Gorrel will bring with him his apprentice jockey Molly Bourke, who only moved to Canberra in March to join him. Also making the move will be talented picnic jockey and track rider Anaelle Gangotena.
"I'm bringing both my track riders. We're just a really happy little stable. We all work in well together. Molly's been great and Elle's a fabulous horsewoman," he said.
Gorrel grew up in Wagga and completed his journalism cadetship at The Daily Advertiser. He is confident the return home is the best for his business.
"Wagga's home. Mum and dad are still there, a lot of my mates are there and a lot of my owners are Riverina people," he said.
"I've got owners from Albury, Griffith, Tumbarumba, Wagga. Even my Sydney owners are supportive of it. All my Sydney owners want to give their horses every chance of running in Highways if they can. The owners just love the Highways.
"The last couple of Highways I've nominated for, I've had to have luck to get in, sometimes i miss out, sometimes I get in, but you can't plan your preparation. If you want to take your better, progressive horses to a Highway, you've got to be in NSW."
