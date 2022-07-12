WAGGA trainers enjoyed success at Albury on Tuesday.
Gary Colvin was the first to strike with Dupride Star ($3.50), before Wayne Carroll also enjoyed success as Salute Again ($12) scored first-up.
Advertisement
Salute Again was kicked off her second racing preparation and could hardly have been more impressive, taking out the Vehicle & Equipment Finance C,G&E Maiden Plate (1175m) by three and a half lengths.
By Starspangledbanner out of Reboot, it was Salute Again's first win at start number five.
"He's a nice little horse," stable representative Myles Carroll said.
"Last prep at Championships day at Wagga and he just didn't know how to travel and lost some lengths at a vital part and worked home well to run second so we've always had a bit of an opinion of him."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lachlan King guided Salute Again to victory and gave the three-year-old every chance from a wide gate.
Meantime, Dupride Star grabbed her second career win in the North Albury Tyre Power Class One Handicap (1000m).
The Gary Colvin-trained filly powered home to grab Extreme Prince in the shadows of the post.
It was a well-deserved win for Dupride Star, who had run three consecutive minor placings leading up to the win.
It was the first leg of a winning double for Michael Heagney, who also scored later on Dubai Centre.
Albury trainer Donna Scott took training honours on the day with a winning double, courtesy of Clever Art ($2.20) and Galaxy Force ($17).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.