Coolamon resident among those to provide DNA at Wagga police pop-up centre

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:30am
COLLECTION CENTRE: DNA Management Unit Senior Constable Patrick Tsang and Sergeant Mary Koksal taking a DNA sample from Coolamon resident Thomas Bourke. Picture: Taylor Dodge

IN 2011 Coolamon resident Thomas Bourke's brother went missing from Wagga, eleven years later the case has gone cold and family members remain without answers.

