A Wagga Gold Cup punter who smuggled ecstasy powder across the NSW border for the event has been warned he could face "impacts" to his life after being convicted of drug charges.
Hunter Leigh McMullan, 35, of Heidelberg in Victoria, appeared in Wagga Local Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to possessing an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
McMullan, a financial administrator from Melbourne, also pleaded guilty to supplying drugs in a small quantity.
According to an agreed statement of facts from police, at 3.40pm on May 6 officers were on a foot patrol at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's concourse.
The officers were approached by two female patrons who had seen two men exchange a small resealable bag and one man put something from the bag in his mouth.
The two men, one of whom was McMullan, were taken to the turf club chief executive's office and searched.
McMullan removed a slim metal cigarette case from his pocket and handed it to police.
The case had 11 small plastic resealable bags inside, three of which held small white balls and the fourth held a light brown powder.
McMullan told police that the white balls were MDMA powder - the active ingredient in ecstasy - that had been wrapped in 'Tally-Ho' cigarette papers.
Police seized the MDMA and three mobile phones from McMullan.
During a formal police interview, McMullan said he bought the MDMA in Victoria and had taken it to Wagga. He said he had started to consume the drugs himself at the Gold Cup and had given a bag to his friend for free.
In court yesterday, McMullan's solicitor said his client was not a drug dealer even if the "cumulative facts don't paint a very good picture".
"He attended the races as part of a punters group. Each phone had a different gambling and bank account so that he limits the amount of money that he spends," the solicitor said.
"It was 1.5 grams for personal use across the whole long weekend in Wagga."
Magistrate Peter Thompson said MDMA in powder form was "much more compatible with distribution" but he accepted McMullan's statements.
"He has positive references and has undertaken some comprehensive drug and alcohol counselling," Magistrate Thompson said.
"Taking that into account, the supply of drugs and taking drugs across the border are significant matters.
"I don't know what the impact will be on your life in Victoria, but there must be convictions."
McMullan was convicted, fined a total of $2000 and sentenced to a two-year Community Corrections Order.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
