The Daily Advertiser

Hunter Leigh McMullan sentenced in Wagga Local Court for Gold Cup race day drug possession and supply

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Turf Club in Wagga, where Hunter Leigh McMullan, 35, of Heidelberg in Victoria was caught with MDMA on Gold Cup race day.

A Wagga Gold Cup punter who smuggled ecstasy powder across the NSW border for the event has been warned he could face "impacts" to his life after being convicted of drug charges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.