WAGGA residents are being asked to help celebrate the life of a vibrant and dearly beloved hairdresser while raising funds for Can Assist on Saturday.
Long-time Kooringal Mall hairdresser Lisa Hill lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2016 and her two daughters and co-workers started the 'Lisa's Rainbow Day' initiative in 2017 in her honour and to help others facing a similar struggle.
After her diagnosis, Ms Hill sold her salon and began working with the girls who now work at Dakota Hair, located at the Baylis Street piazza.
Among them is Dakota Hair hairdresser Tammie Wilson, who worked beside Ms Hill for about a year.
On Saturday from 9am to 4pm, Dakota Hair will be raising funds through blow-dry and shampoo appointments, while The Caffeinated Co will supply their goods to customers as the whole piazza gets behind the cause.
Dakota Hair's Cathy Reid said there will be live music and face painting among other things for residents to enjoy if they want to come down on the day.
"There will be plenty to do, so definitely come in," she said.
While the day is about giving to a worthy charity, it is also about honouring a wonderful woman and a fantastic hairdresser.
"Lisa loved her trade, she loved being a hairdresser," Mrs Reid said.
"This is just our way of carrying her love of the trade on and doing something to help other people who might be in need of some sort of help ... helping to find a cure for cancer.
"All the money will go to Can Assist, that way the money stays local."
Can Assist provides financial assistance to cancer patients, ensuring they have access to treatment and care.
Ms Hill's daughter Gina Hill will also be there on the day, which also marks the anniversary of her mother's passing.
"Mum used to say that when she passed away she would come back and visit us through rainbows, so that's why we made it Lisa's Rainbow Day," she said.
Residents wanting to contribute will also be able to buy an array of items, or purchase a ticket in a raffle.
Those who cannot attend the event can make a donation online at https://www.mycause.com.au/p/286117/lisas-rainbow-day.
