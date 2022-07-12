One Wagga business owner says a constant fight to find and keep staff has led him to consider his business's future.
Yongken Park, the owner of Corea Korean BBQ restaurant, said staff struggles are the number one problem for his fledgling business.
"I was really passionate from the beginning, but this is really tearing me down," he said.
The federal government has announced it will hold a summit to get to the bottom of the fractured jobs market and local business leaders say a fix can't come quickly enough.
The Jobs and Skills Summit will be held in Canberra in the first week of September and will look at "addressing skills shortages" as well as "improving migration settings to support higher productivity and wages".
Riverina businesses have long been crying out for a fix to their staffing woes, with recent figures putting unemployment at near record lows, while job vacancies are up 118.5 per cent on pre-COVID levels.
Mr Park started his business during the pandemic and staffing issues have severely hindered its growth.
He currently has four employees. Ideally he would have seven, he said. He'd like the government to increase overseas workers and incentivise them to come to the regions.
"We can have one or two staff members and people will receive service and I'll make more money, but more staff means better service for the customer," he said.
"Last week I was thinking about it, three people gave me notice ... if I can't find the right people at the right time I might have to close it down for a while."
Mr Park is not alone. Recent ABS figures show 480,000 job vacancies nationwide in May, up 14 per cent from February, and more than double the vacancies in February 2020 (227,000).
Regional Development Australia Riverina chief executive Rachel Whiting said unemployment in the Riverina remains low, with an average of 2.4 per cent across the region, which is no cause for celebration.
"I've heard people say it's a great problem to have, low unemployment, but for our region it's what could grind things to a halt," she said.
Ms Whiting said the employment shortage was identified by her group as far back as 2018.
The problem started with an ageing population and skilled workers retiring, and as COVID-19 slowed migration to a standstill, it turned into a crisis, she said.
"Skilled migration is definitely a big part of the solution, especially in the short-to-medium term and I think the prime minister is saying things that reinforce that," she said.
"We've got people waiting to come here ... there are already a heap of skilled migrants offshore waiting to be allowed into the country, but housing is also an issue, where are these people going to live?"
And now with the region ready for expansion, businesses can't find the workers.
"Business needs people now and that's what's really hard," she said.
Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick said there are businesses in the area that could "double overnight" if they could get the staff.
Bush & Campbell Accountants director Daniel Uden said his firm has hired more staff from across the country as remote working has taken off in the pandemic.
And while his company has adequate staff levels currently, that could change at any minute.
"We could always do with more people, but I think at the moment we've been very lucky to secure a good team," he said.
"The fear is, if there is turnover, and we lost three of four of our senior people, that would be a very big hole and difficult to fill."
Mr Uden's firm traditionally sourced staff from Charles Sturt University, but the numbers coming through the accounting course have "dwindled" significantly over recent years.
"From a regional perspective and a Wagga perspective, it's been really hard going," he said.
"If we could create more capacity, it would allow us to service our clients better."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
