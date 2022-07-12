Letters: Many questions about Inland Rail project need to be answered

Maureen Donlon has articulated well the concerns many Wagga people have about the Inland Rail proposal ("Inland Rail project will kill off struggling communities", The Daily Advertiser letters, July 11).
Let's add to the questions she has asked by wondering what will happen up the line in Junee? Does the rail bridge there need to be lifted?
Advertisement
Perhaps the crossing in the middle of Junee could be closed once this is finished as with 1.8 to 3-kilometre long freight trains running on average twice an hour by 2040, its usefulness will be severely impacted?
Inland Rail please tell us how long does it take one of these trains to pass through a crossing at the speeds allowed in residential areas?
At least 3 minutes - a long time in an emergency, not allowing for raising and lowering of boom gates.
The XPT already stands at Harefield for 20 minutes to allow the southbound XPT train through.
Will there be long enough passing loops for both efficient and timely passenger and freight services where Inland Rail and the Main Southern Line are the same infrastructure.
Could we have more information, shared discussions and real collaboration to make this work.
Part of the funding is coming from regional voters and taxpayers.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Amy Hiller's letter ("Governments should listen to concerns and act on them", The Daily Advertiser, July 5) is a good example of how climate alarmists use empty phrases, that sound important, to promote nonsense (called a "claim to authority").
Apparently "it is a scientific fact" that there is "a climate emergency" and that our existence will end unless we (humans) "adequately and urgently" address it.
Newton's theories are usually called "laws" (how objects and energy "should" react under given circumstances); Darwin's ideas on evolution are an excellent "theory"; and we don't really know if electricity works by neutrons moving in a positive direction or protons being drawn towards the negative or both actions occurring at the same time.
No scientist would call any of those "facts", yet Amy Hiller cites humanity's ability to thwart a "climate emergency" as a "fact".
The factuality of the "emergency" is dubious - let alone humans being able to delay it if it were real.
Similarly, Ms Hiller claims that "History suggests that social movements induce change".
Whenever someone says "History suggests..." I wonder why they haven't included an example. It's usually because there are none.
I could list a few instances where this devolved into horror for the society involved (think "guillotines"), but since I don't think that history ever suggests anything to us that we didn't want it to suggest in the first place, it's really the job of the claimant to give credence to the claim: now that's a scientific fact!
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.