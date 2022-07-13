THE key witness in a case against a man accused of committing a dozen serious offences during a 48-hour crime spree is unable to testify due to post traumatic stress disorder, a court has heard.
Michael William Carr, formerly of Mount Austin, is facing a judge-alone trial on 12 charges, including armed robbery, aggravated break, enter and steal and motor vehicle theft.
The 21-year-old is also accused of kidnapping a man at Forest Hill on May 16, 2020, with the intent to commit a serious indictable offence.
The alleged kidnap victim would have been the prosecution's star witness in the matter but a consultant psychiatrist told the court his PTSD prevented him from testifying in person for the "foreseeable future".
Wagga District Court judge Gordon Lerve is on Thursday expected to determine if the witness's statement to police in the aftermath of the alleged incident will be accepted into evidence.
In March, Crown prosecutor Trevor Bailey applied to vacate the trial until the witness, who was allegedly forced at knifepoint to help rob a supermarket, could be assessed by a psychiatrist.
Mr Bailey made the application under section 65 of the Evidence Act, which can allow the court to accept representations that have not been subject to cross-examination.
At the time, the witness was described as "the lynchpin" of the Crown's case because he was the only person who could give a description of the offender, a vehicle registration and the description of clothing, in particular a pair of gloves that had an alleged DNA match to the defendant.
The court heard the witness had been assessed and two reports by Dr Adesina Adesanya, a consultant psychiatrist, were tendered.
Dr Adesanya told the court yesterday the witness had an ADHD diagnosis from his childhood and had also been diagnosed with PTSD.
Asked by Mr Carr's barrister, Roland Keller, if he believed the May 2020 incident was the trigger for the PTSD, the doctor said "yes".
Dr Adesanya's report said the witness giving evidence in court would result in the deterioration of his mental health.
Asked yesterday if that was still his opinion, the doctor agreed. "In [the witness's] case, he is still actively symptomatic," he said.
The second report said the witness was unlikely to be able to give evidence in the "foreseeable future" which, upon further questioning in court, Dr Adesanya said was potentially one to two years.
Mr Keller said such a delay would be unfair to his client.
He submitted multiple interactions between the witness and police would be further explored under cross-examination and the inability to do so caused unfair prejudice.
