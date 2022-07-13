The Daily Advertiser
Hundreds of harvest jobs go up for grabs as GrainCorp prepares for another bumper harvest

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:54am, first published July 13 2022 - 8:40am
HARVEST PATH: GrainCorp Operations Assistant Georgie Considine found working the harvest was a great career pathway. Picture: Les Smith

Hundreds of harvest jobs went up for grabs this week as GrainCorp embarked on its quest for another large harvest casual workforce to help manage a third consecutive bumper winter crop across the Riverina.

