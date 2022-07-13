A policeman turned councillor has stepped back into his former life for a new television role.
Graeme Simpfendorfer, who grew up in Wagga and is now Wodonga's deputy mayor, headed the Victorian city's crime investigation until his retirement late last year, and had previously worked in the homicide and armed crime units.
A key part of his job as a policeman was tracking and finding wanted people, with the former sergeant putting his skills back to use for Hunted.
The Channel 10 show, which starts on Sunday, sees 18 "fugitives" attempt to disappear without a trace for 21 days.
A team from police forces, the army, cyber security experts, psychologists and intelligence experts try to track the wanted people across Victoria.
"It's scary to think how close it is to real life," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"It's pretty much what my normal day job was, it's replicated really well.
"We have to assess intelligence and information and try to get the ground hunters to where the fugitives are to try to catch them.
"To me it felt like any normal investigation I took part in for so many years.
Mr Simpfendorfer's move to the small screen came after a referral from a friend, and he became involved in the show early this year.
"It was too good an opportunity to pass up," he said.
"Our attitude was to treat it as real as possible.
"We wanted to work as hard as we could for the 21 days. We chased every rabbit down every hole so we could catch every fugitive.
"If you asked me 12 months ago if I would do it, I would have laughed at you.
"It's not something I've chased or had an inspiration to do, but I'm absolutely rapt with how it's all turned out - it's something I'll always remember."
The nine pairs of fugitives, billed as "ordinary Australians", aimed to win $100,000 by outsmarting the hunters.
The hunters were able access data on the fugitive's devices and interrogate family members and friends.
Mr Simpfendorfer said he hasn't watched the show yet.
"I'll be watching as intently as anyone else," he said.
