The Daily Advertiser
Graphic Content

Sadistic rapist fails to appeal sentence for incident near Deniliquin

By Local News
July 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Total lack of humanity': Man took pleasure in vicious rape, left woman for dead

A man who took pleasure in viciously stabbing, bashing, raping and trying to burn his partner before leaving her bleeding in bushland has failed to appeal his sentence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.