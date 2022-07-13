'Total lack of humanity': Man took pleasure in vicious rape, left woman for dead

A man who took pleasure in viciously stabbing, bashing, raping and trying to burn his partner before leaving her bleeding in bushland has failed to appeal his sentence.
The man, the NSW Supreme Court heard, had showed a "total lack of humanity" during the incidents on October 30 and 31, 2018.
Advertisement
The woman was left bleeding and was so badly injured, she needed to use a colostomy bag for six months.
The pair had been in a relationship for about 12 years and had a child together.
The man, aged 28 at the time, was released from Junee jail in May 2018 and the pair were using drugs together, leading to their kids being taken off them.
IN OTHER NEWS
They had stayed up all night smoking ice and marijuana in the lead up to the attack.
The man accused the victim of sleeping with other men while he was in jail, and punched her several times in the face and head, forcing her head to hit a car windscreen.
He stabbed the victim inside the car, cut open her shirt, threatened to cut her nipples off, put scissors near her vagina and threatened to cut her, and tipped fuel over her before trying to light her hair.
The pair went to shops in Deniliquin where the man bought shampoo and conditioner for the victim to shower, before travelling south.
The pair travelled to a remote area between Deniliquin and Moama before the man violently raped her as he pressed her cuts from the stabbing.
Many of the details are too graphic to publish, but the victim was punched in the throat and was left with such severe rape injuries, blood was "pouring" from her and she was hallucinating.
Her attacker drove off and the victim was found by a passing driver about 70 kilometres south of Deniliquin.
The now 32-year-old appealed his minimum jail term of 18 years with a 24-year maximum, which was rejected.
"Overall, these were brutal and chilling acts of violence, torture, sexual assault and subsequent intimidation that appear to have been undertaken to thoroughly dehumanise the victim," Justice Robert Beech-Jones said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.