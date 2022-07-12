A Tasmanian man travelling through the Riverina has had a visit to remember, after winning $250,000 from a scratchie ticket he randomly decided to buy in Gundagai.
The top prize-winning ticket was purchased for just $10 from the Gundagai Foodworks and Local Liquor, where the man had stopped to pick up some supplies before getting back on the road.
"As I was about to leave, I thought, 'I might try my hand at a few Instant Scratch-Its tickets' and my god I'm glad I did now," he said.
The man admitted he rarely purchases scratchie tickets so wasn't sure exactly what he was looking at, but said when he realised he'd won $250,000 it was an "incredible feeling".
"The first thing I'll do is pay off my home and get going with a few renovations - then I'll buy myself a new car," he said.
"It honestly feels like fate put me in this position and I'm so grateful."
Navjeet Singh, the owner of the Foodworks, witnessed the man scratching his ticket and confirmed the prize money for him.
"I think I was just as shocked as he was when he asked me to confirm he'd won," Mr Singh said.
"At first I thought it was $25,000, but when we looked closer we realised it was a lot more than that."
The business owner said it was "fantastic for the winner" and wished him all the best for the future.
A West Wyalong couple found out they'd been holding a $100,000 winning ticket for weeks back in May, while a Griffith grandfather began planning a holiday when he also won $100,000 just before Christmas.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
