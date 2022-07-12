The Daily Advertiser

'Feels like fate': Tasmanian man travelling through Gundagai wins $250k from Instant Scratch-It ticket

Monty Jacka
July 12 2022
LUCKY: The Tasmanian traveller had stopped in Gundagai to stock up on supplies when he purchased the prize-winning scratchie.

A Tasmanian man travelling through the Riverina has had a visit to remember, after winning $250,000 from a scratchie ticket he randomly decided to buy in Gundagai.

