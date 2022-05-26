A Riverina couple have received the shock of their lives after finding out they had a winning ticket for an unclaimed lotto jackpot worth $100,000.
Earlier this month officials from The Lott urged residents to "scout high and low" for any lottery tickets they'd recently purchased after a winning ticket recently purchased at West Wyalong Newsagency, went unclaimed.
Advertisement
But someone has now come forward to claim the money after putting off checking his ticket for weeks.
A West Wyalong man shocked his wife by yelling, "we've won the lottery", after checking his Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry and discovering he'd bagged the $100,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We were watching the local news and saw that there'd been a mystery winner in West Wyalong, but I didn't check my ticket because I didn't believe it could be me." he said.
"Once I'd discovered the win, I went home to tell my wife, but she was on the phone, so I did the right thing and waited patiently.
"As soon as she was free, I yelled, 'we've won the lottery', and she stopped in her tracks and asked if I was joking."
West Wyalong Newsagency co-owners Joanne and Len Lynch said they were thrilled to sell the winning ticket.
"It's an amazing win, isn't it? We're just so happy for the winner and hope he's still on cloud nine," Joanne said.
The winners are still taking some time to digest the news, but said that the windfall will initially go towards paying off some debts.
"We'll spend it wisely, I assure you," the winner said. "It's an absolutely wonderful feeling."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.