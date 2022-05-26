The Daily Advertiser

West Wyalong Couple claim Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot of $100,000

JACKPOT: A West Wyalong man shocked his wife by yelling, weve won the lottery, after checking his Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry.

A Riverina couple have received the shock of their lives after finding out they had a winning ticket for an unclaimed lotto jackpot worth $100,000.

