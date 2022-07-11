Beekeepers across the state have won a small reprieve in the ongoing Varroa mite saga, as the NSW government will now allow them to tend their hives for the first time in two weeks.
The government has also announced an $18 million compensation package for beekeepers affected by the outbreak.
And with pollination season fast approaching, Temora based apiarist and honey producer Joe Corrigan of Wild Nectar honey said being able to tend his hives is a welcome update.
"The fact that we can tend to our bees is very important. We can see hive strength, the problem is we can't do too much in regards to moving them. If they're in an area where they're not doing too well we can at least feed them," he said.
The total number of infested premises have risen to 38 since Varroa mite was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on 22 June.
The chair of the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council Steve Target said that being able to physically tend to hives is also important to help keep the mite at bay.
"If beekeepers can't start working their hives now, swarming will start shortly and it puts beekeepers behind the eight-ball and they will spread varroa if they start swarming," he said.
Mr Corrigan's company has 8,000 hives across NSW and in a normal season would expect to harvest 80-90 kilos of honey, but if bees remain grounded that could change dramatically.
"From August onwards, every week that we're not able to move the hives creates a certain impact," he said. "Every week you divide the weeks by the yield, and every week we cant access the areas we need to, is a loss of that percentage of yield."
And with rising fuel costs already putting the squeeze on the honey industry, the cost of honey could be set to rise further if the varroa mite becomes endemic.
"We hope not ... [but] if we keep selling the product at the same price the margins get thinner and thinner," he said. "It's a self-fulfilling prophecy, when one thing goes up another thing goes up."
The government's compensation package will see registered commercial beekeepers reimbursed for all equipment, hives and bees that are destroyed in the eradication process, as well as the costs of honey, to the tune of $18 million.
Mr Target said that this is welcome for beekeepers who've been under significant stress.
"This is devastating, you're killing your workers and most beekeepers are passionate about their bees ... so a relief package is welcome," he said.
And he is confident that the recent announcement is a step towards getting bees back on the move and he believes that the government will stem the spread of the mite.
"I think we're on a knife edge, I think we have it contained ... all the areas [with infections] there's a direct link back to the original point it was found in Newcastle. Within the next two weeks we'll know if we can eradicate it or if we can't," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
