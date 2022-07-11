RIDING for the Disabled (RDA) Wagga will be able to keep up with much needed maintenance thanks to its car boot sale on Saturday.
The event was organised by RDA's Lizzie Macquarie not only for residents to score themselves some good bargains, but for others to declutter their unwanted goods, with the profit from some of the sales going towards the RDA.
Miss Macquarie said the event went "really well".
"The centre managed to raise some much needed funds and we have been told by some of the other stall holders that they did ok as well."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
