Motorists have voiced their satisfaction with the $5.6 million upgrade of two busy Wagga roads and the city's most notorious roundabouts.
Wagga City Council officially wrapped up the major rehabilitation of Dobney Avenue and Pearson Street on Friday, July 8.
About 1.4 kilometres of road, including the two infamous roundabouts outside Bunnings, were upgraded as part of the long-awaited project.
Through more than a month of night shifts, existing pavement was milled out and replaced with a thick layer of asphalt - making the roads smoother and stronger.
Council's director of infrastructure Warren Faulkner said the long-overdue upgrade has brought a "notable improvement in ride quality" for motorists.
"The roads now have a thicker, stronger base ... this is important as there is a lot of commercial vehicle movement along these routes," he said.
Darren Wood owns a business on Dobney Avenue and said the rehabilitation has made "major differences" in allowing traffic to flow nicely.
"They've made it very smooth and it means you don't have to chop and change lanes all the time because of potholes," he said.
"It's definitely safer - people can concentrate on the actual traffic rather than the road condition."
Mr Wood also praised slight changes to the signage at the Bunnings roundabouts, which have often been criticised as confusing and dangerous.
"They moved the give way signs back a little bit, which gives everyone a bit more room to move," he said.
Marie Krieger drives along the two roads multiple times each day and said the works have "absolutely" made the streets safer for motorists
"The lines are all a lot more clear and the condition of the roads is much improved," she said.
Mrs Krieger did however feel more improvements could be made to the layout of the two roundabouts.
"I do find the roundabout leading up to the new service station is still very confusing," she said.
"It feels like you have to look five or six different ways to make sure that it's safe."
The project was funded by the federal government, in association with the state government and Wagga City Council.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
