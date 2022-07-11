The Daily Advertiser

Council approves $3.5 million renovations for new outdoor lounge, gaming room at Wagga RSL Club

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:07am, first published 2:00am
OPEN AIR: The Wagga RSL Club's Andrew Bell, pictured with Jo Thomas, believes the scenic outdoor deck planned in the $3.5m works will bring the club to a new level. Picture: Les Smith

Plans to create an outdoor lounge overlooking bowling greens and with a picturesque view of the nearby racetrack at one of Wagga's most popular clubs have been given the green light.

