Plans to create an outdoor lounge overlooking bowling greens and with a picturesque view of the nearby racetrack at one of Wagga's most popular clubs have been given the green light.
Council has approved the Wagga RSL Club's $3.5 million renovation plans, which include the construction of an open air dining lounge, a gaming area and more spaces for children to play.
Andrew Bell, the club's general manager, said it was "fantastic" to receive the go-ahead for the major revamp, as he believes the outdoor lounge will prove extraordinarily popular.
"It's just going to give us another depth to what we offer our members and customers," he said.
"Everyone wants outdoor areas at the moment and we're trying to provide that."
Mr Bell said the deck will be heated and cooled as much as possible and will help elevate the club, which is currently limited to mostly indoor space, to another level.
Also included in the renovations are plans for a green keeper's area, a workshop as well as a new lift and covered walkway at the entrance to the building.
The club is hoping to begin the works either later this year or in early 2023, however Mr Bell said there was "not much hope" in having the new spaces finished in time for summer next year.
He added that there will only be marginal disruptions to the rest of the club while works take place.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
