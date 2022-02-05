news, local-news,

One of Wagga's biggest clubs is looking to embrace the growing popularity of outdoor dining through a multi-million dollar renovation. The Wagga RSL Club has submitted a $3.5 million development application which includes plans for the construction of a brand new outdoor lounge, an outdoor gaming area and new children's play areas. Also included in the application are proposals for a green keeper's area, a new workshop as well as a new lift and covered walkway at the entrance to the club. IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga RSL Club general manager Andrew Bell believes the changes will allow the venue to provide an enhanced experience for its members, particularly those who wish to eat or drink in the open air. "The deck we're building will be an outdoor space for our members and we think it's going to be extraordinarily popular and a real attraction for people to come to our club," he said. "It will look out over the bowling greens, will be heated and cooled as much as you can with outdoor space, and we're hoping to have a connection through to our proper decks and bar." Mr Bell said the club currently has very little outdoor space available and these works will help provide that to their members. "It's going to be an improved experience," he said. "We offer a pretty good facility here now but it is limited to mostly indoor space and the trend at the moment is people want to sit outdoors, so we're responding to that need." The existing outdoor gaming area will be converted into the outdoor lounge, while the floor space currently occupied by back of house storage and a kids play room will become the new outdoor gaming area. The club is hoping to be given the green light from Wagga City Council and receive a construction certificate by the end of the year. Works are then expected to take between six and eight months and be complete about halfway through next year. Mr Bell said disruption to the rest of the club will be minimal.

