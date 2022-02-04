news, local-news,

RIVERINA businesses and event organisers have been awarded for their resilience at this year NSW Tourism Awards 2021 after two devastating years for the industry. Parts of this year's awards had been modified to reflect the adversities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and what has been an unforgettable year for tourism vendors statewide. Among the regions winners, Albury's The River Deck took home gold in the tourism restaurants and catering services category, while the Deni Ute Muster 2019 took gold and rival Moama Lights 2021 took bronze in the festival and events category. Within the rolling hills of Tumbarumba, Courabyra Wines collected silver in the tourism wineries, distilleries and breweries category, a result which has left its owner Cathy Gairn speechless. "Sorry if I get a bit emotional, but we're very proud," she said. IN OTHER NEWS "Things have been pretty good for us especially the last few months since we opened back up after August, and it's only going to get better for us, I believe." Mrs Gairn and her husband Brian first visited Tumbarumba in 1983 and returned two years later to purchase their own land after falling in love with the region. About 30 years on from establishing the Courabyre vineyard, travellers from right across the country have visited the winery, just as entranced by the ambience as Mrs Gairn was all those years ago. "We have event bookings at the moment for functions and weddings and we're just about booked out every weekend, it's just been incredible," she said. Familiar with the NSW Tourism Awards, Mark Saddler's Bundyi Cultural Tours picked up another silver within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tourism category. "I've been a bridesmaid for a couple of years now, I seem to keep picking up silver," he said. For many aboriginal tourism operators though, education and reconciliation is a far more valued outcome than any award. "We have a 60,000 plus year history here that continues, and we're very eager to share that in a respectful way with guests and visitors that want to learn about the oldest living culture in the universe," Mr Saddler said. "We don't do it for awards... we got last night is in recognition of all people that are working very hard in the tourism sector that's had us on our knees for a couple of years." Proving their innovation, Mr Saddler and Mrs Gairn have previously collaborated together to present high-end Aboriginal tourism to travellers, forging a great mutual respect for one another while showcasing the impact networking can have within the industry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

