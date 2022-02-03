news, local-news,

CCTV footage has been released two months after an armed robber held up a Wagga service station as police continue their hunt for the bandit. Police are also calling for dashcam footage from the public that may help them locate a man who robbed the service station on Ceduna Street in Mount Austin around 5.20pm on November 11. Police said the man had threatened a 39-year-old female employee before he stole cash and cigarettes and fled the area. IN OTHER NEWS: Riverina Police District Commander Acting Superintendent Winston Woodward said by releasing the CCTV he is hoping they will be able to put the offender before court. "At this stage we've exhausted a lot of enquires in relation to this male and we're appealing to members of the public to look at the CCTV footage, come forward and see if they can identify the person," he said. "It was a crime which was quite serious at the time and we just want to solve this one and put this person before the courts." Officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified of the incident and established a crime scene. An extensive search of the area was conducted; however, the man was not located. The employee was not physically injured during the incident. As part of ongoing investigations, detectives have released CCTV vision of a man who may be able to assist police with inquiries. The man depicted in the CCTV vision is wearing a high-viz long-sleeved top with a tear on the chest area and a grey hood, grey track suit pants, black sunglasses and a face mask. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam vision from the area that may assist investigators, to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

