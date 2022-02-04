news, local-news,

The return of live theatre and music events to Wagga has brought an unwelcome resurgence in online ticket scalpers, with patrons urged to go directly to official box offices for sales. The NSW government is again targeting the Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo and has issued a new public warning due to ongoing complaints from frustrated consumers about inflated prices and fake or invalid tickets. Wagga Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell also advised people to avoid online resellers. "We have only had one complaint [about resellers in the past few months] but we have spent a long time educating the public to only buy tickets through us, that you can trust us and we would never sell through a third party," she said. "When Viagogo started targeting regional events, we did have a few problems but since then it has really dropped off as people are becoming much more educated about it. If people go to our website, call us or come and see us, it's 100 per cent safe. If they get fooled by a reseller, then there is nothing we can do about it; we can't give their money back and we can't give out the tickets." Ms Campbell said for events in the region that did not involve Wagga Civic Theatre, people should contact the event organisers directly. "Before you part with your money, read the event website carefully make sure you are using the correct avenue to buy tickets," Ms Campbell said. NSW Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said her warning came after NSW Fair Trading alleged Viagogo had breached the Fair Trading Act and Australian Consumer Law. "Since June 2018, consumers have lodged 510 complaints against Viagogo with NSW Fair Trading, with many involving tickets being sold at hugely inflated prices," Ms Petinos said. "There have also been complaints that Viagogo issued consumers with fraudulent or fake tickets, failed to supply consumers with tickets purchased and issued tickets that differed to those advertised or purchased."

