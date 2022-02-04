news, local-news,

A Riverina aged care worker says it will take more than a cash bonus to address staff shortages and fatigue in rural and remote aged care facilities. Aged care workers will be eligible for up to $800 in government payments under a $209 million scheme announced by the Federal Government on Tuesday. The bonus will be based on hours worked and made in two instalments of up to $400. Simone Fuller, aged care services manager at Allawah lodge in Coolamon, said the payment would be a 'nice bonus' for those already working hard but wouldn't address long-term staff shortages faced by rural providers. "I've been working here for six years and we are constantly recruiting for staff," Ms Fuller said. "You don't want just anybody off the street. You need to have people who have the heart for the industry ... because they certainly don't do it for the money." Aged Care Services minister Richard Colbeck said the payment would help attract additional workers into the industry, but Ms Fuller said only an ongoing wage increase would attract nurses and other aged care workers to rural and remote areas. IN OTHER NEWS "You get more pay working in a supermarket than you do taking care of elderly people," Ms Fuller said. She said rental and travel subsidies similar to those available to locum doctors could also provide an incentive for people to take up aged care work opportunities in rural and remote areas. "Aged care staff are just as important as having allied health services in a rural setting, so that your elderly in your community can stay in community." Ms Fuller said the sector was already under stress before the pandemic but that COVID-19 had put another layer of stress and fatigue onto workers. "We're just really tired," she said. "It's certainly been very challenging for everyone at every level of the organisation." Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network CEO Melissa Neal said workforce retention and recruitment was a significant issue across the district, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Services Union, which includes workers in aged care, said the payments announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday were 'grossly inadequate' and it remains to be seen how a short-term payment will address staff burnout and a "feared exodus of staff from the frontline." Aged care providers will be responsible for applying for the payments, with the first instalments paid out from February 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

