news, local-news,

A Victorian man has been fined a total of $1100 for an incident outside a Wagga pub involving property damage and offensive behavior. Joel C. Milich, aged 30, of Wodonga, appeared via videolink at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public area, intentionally or recklessly damaging or destroying property, and failing to leave a licensed premises when excluded. According to court documents, Milich was at the William Farrer Hotel at 1am for a work function on November 28 when he was shoved by a female on the dance floor. When Milich turned around an unknown male walked up to him and there was a verbal argument resulting in Milich being dragged out of the venue by security. Milich's solicitor told the court that his client had become agitated when a drink was thrown on him and there was a misunderstanding as to whether he could re-enter the pub. "His phone battery was dead and he wanted to tell his friends what happened and where he was," the solicitor said. "One security guard said that was OK and another said it could not happen." Milich started hitting the pub's door after being ejected onto Peter Street, breaking its glass window. Police attended the scene at 1.20am and stated Milich was "belligerent" towards officers and acted an in offensive manner after being arrested. He also used offensive language on Edward Street outside the pub. Officers stated they asked Milich to stop and he responded that it was his "freedom of speech". Milich's solicitor said his client had been continuously employed as a full-time refrigeration mechanic since finishing school and only drank alcohol on social occasions. "The hotel has sought $500 compensation but my client has contacted them directly and paid $779.90 to cover the full cost of repairs, which demonstrates the extent of his remorse," the solicitor said. The court was also give a copy of a letter of apology sent by Milich to the pub. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said he had to send a message about anti-social behavior when ejected from licensed venues. "This is a type of offence that occurs far too often. If you are asked to leave, that's it ... even if you are a long way from home and wanted the night to end in different circumstances," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/7ed975d0-4f6b-41ca-8d2d-a0465420b547.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg