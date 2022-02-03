newsletters, editors-pick-list,

LIP syncing, runway walking and dazzling garments are what you can expect to see at Wagga's very first amateur drag pageant. After four years in the making, drag queen Rose Quartz will summon the best new local drags for a fun and colourful night of festivities on March 11. Miss Quartz said she is ecstatic and can't wait to invite newcomers into the world of drag. "I started drag 10 years ago in Albury and it's changed my life since," she said. "It allowed me to go off and compete in Miss First Nations and there I got to meet my drag sister Jojo Zaho who actually went on to compete in Rupaul's Drag Race Down Under and she's actually coming as our guest judge." Miss Quartz said there is only one rule to entering. "You can't have been paid to do drag before, you have to be an amateur and you have to apply online at www.thecuriousrabbit.com," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Entering the world of drag for Miss Quartz connected her with her drag sisters, who she now calls family, and that is the gift she is hoping to extend to others by offering them an invitation. "In my world, I get to meet other people who were doing what I was doing and made me feel like less of a freak in my room," she said. "It made me feel part of the community and from that, I've gotten work and gigs, but more than that I got a family. "You don't just get a pageant you get a community which is the biggest thing, because sometimes you feel really alone, especially when you're young and experimenting." Miss Quartz's first pageant is something she will never forget and an experience she looks back on fondly. "I remember my first pageant, I did it with my best friend and the excitement of picking out a song and looking like we had fallen into our mother's makeup case, but it started something and that's where I got my passion," she said. Miss Quartz said she has The Curious Rabbit owner Vickie Burkinshaw to thank for being able to host the pageant after four years. "I've been pushing to try and get one of these to happen but it wasn't until Vickie came along that it got off the ground completely. It's been a passion project for me for quite a while," she said. There will be two components to the event, a runway for drag queens to walk in their garment of choice and lip-syncing performances. "The winners get a guest spot to return to The Curious Rabbit to perform later in the year, as well as a little gift package," Miss Quartz said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e3103167-41de-49d2-8756-6fad75e48c74.jpg/r0_147_2953_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg