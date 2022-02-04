news, local-news,

A small group of Wagga businesses have raised more than $3000 for two-year-old Ivy Twaddell McGill who was diagnosed with ALL Leukemia last month. Lake Village Takeaway coordinated an online auction with items being donated by more than 10 other local businesses. Lake Village Takeaway business owner Kellie Roberts said it was no surprise to see local businesses jumping at the chance to chip in. "I put the call out and everyone was more than happy to jump on board," she said. "It was just something we normally do, we've done it in the past. "I don't know Ivy at all but I saw the GoFundMe page and the family members have supported me in the past and are customers of mine so I thought, what can I do to help besides just donating money." It was after that thought that Ms Roberts came up with the idea of putting together a few of her lollie boxes and fruit platters to raffle off. IN OTHER NEWS: "And, it just grew from there," she said. "It's just our way of giving back to the community, if it wasn't for our customers we wouldn't be able to do it, but it's just something we do," she said. Ivy's aunty Belinda Clarke said there may be another fundraising auction in the future given the number of businesses who have reached out to her since the initial one. "I've received a few offers to donate additional products, so hopefully we'll be able to hold another auction in the near future," she said. In a public statement released by Randwick Hospital Ivy's mum, Lara said she was thankful for all of the support. "Words can never express how grateful I am, so thank you, from the bottom of my heart," she said. The funds from the raffle along with the money raised through the GoFundMe page together have accumulated more than $10,000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/afa202a1-d0ae-4dca-a058-7da2c962235c.jpg/r0_41_2953_1709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg