Residents across Wagga have reported feeling shaking and hearing a loud blast, which one expert believes was caused by a meteorite entering the atmosphere above NSW.
Local social media groups sparked into life on Saturday morning, when dozens of people posted about what they believed to have been a small earthquake.
Advertisement
A Lake Albert resident said they felt their "house and windows shaking" and an Estella resident said they heard something that sounded like thunder just after 7am.
Similar reports were made from people in Glenfield Park, Tolland, Gobbagombalin, Bourkelands and Ganmain.
Geoscience Australia confirmed it received "multiple felt reports from Cooma, Wagga and Albury ... however no seismic event was observed".
In other news
Some people, including local astronomer Michael Maher, theorised the shaking could have been caused by the sonic boom from a meteorite entering the atmosphere.
"It definitely did sound like something came into the atmosphere," he said.
"Plenty of things come into the atmosphere all the time ... but if it's something even just as big as a brick it can be a pretty big event."
Mr Maher said meteorite entries big enough to shake windows happen "every couple of years" but often go unnoticed.
"When it's at a time when it is nice and quiet, like at 7am, that's when people notice it," he said.
He said the boom from the meteorite can sometimes last for minutes, especially if it entered the atmosphere at an angle.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake registered near Mansfield, Victoria sent tremors across the Riverina in September, but did not cause any major damage to the region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.