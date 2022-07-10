The Daily Advertiser
Weather

Wagga records second coldest morning of the year as fog fills streets

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:23am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHILLY: Gurwood Street was blanketed in fog on Sunday morning, as temperatures dropped as low as -0.9 degrees celsius. Picture: Monty Jacka

Wagga has shivered through its second coldest morning of the year, with residents waking to a blanket of fog over the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.