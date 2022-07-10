Wagga has shivered through its second coldest morning of the year, with residents waking to a blanket of fog over the city.
Temperatures dropped down to minus 0.9 degrees celsius just after 8am on Sunday, just short of this year's record low of minus 1.0 degrees recorded on June 28.
The chilly conditions are expected to continue over the course with week, with some nearby towns even bracing for potential snow.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, snowfall is possible on Wednesday for areas in the Riverina above 900 metres, which includes Laurel Hill and Yarrangobilly.
In Wagga, Monday is forecast to begin at just 0 degrees, with patchy frost in the early morning and a slight chance of a shower.
There's a very high chance of showers on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon, with the maximum temperature forecast for just 12 degrees.
The week's light winds will then bump up to 20 km/h on Wednesday, which is forecast to have a maximum temperature of 13 degrees.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
