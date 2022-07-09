SERVICE providers, community members and councillors gathered at Wilks Park on Saturday morning to plan and strategise ways they can help the homeless community living at the site long-term.
The meeting was organised by Wagga resident Samijo Fischer in a bid to get community members, council, services and charities on the same page as the homeless men and women in terms of what help they need.
Miss Fischer joined other community members in making and handing out breakfast while those in attendance networked, with many having spoken to some of the homeless members and taken notes.
"I wanted quality people who are in a position to help to come and that's what's happened," Miss Fischer said.
Among those in attendance were Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson, Mayor of Wagga Dallas Tout, labour councillor Amelia Parkins and staff from housing.
Miss Fischer said she was also really pleased to see local community members also coming down, offering their help and learning how best to go about providing it.
"They know now where to go and where to drop food off," she said.
Wagga's Mel Berthlay, who frequently drops food out to the Wilks Parks residents supplied by Yindyamarra Aboriginal Services, said the day was about connection.
"Today is just about connecting to the community so that [the homeless people at Wilks Park] know they have support and that they have a voice because they deserve to be heard," she said.
Miss Fischer said the meeting was a step forward in finding a long-term solution to the city's homelessness crisis and providing the correct help needed to get the current homeless community at Wilks Park into homes.
