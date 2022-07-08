The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Meat Industry interest peaks at Wagga CSU ICMJ National Conference careers expo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COLLEGE students are looking to the Riverina to launch careers within the red meat industry which is facing "critical shortages" country-wide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.