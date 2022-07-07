A WAGGA mum is blown away by the show of support she has received by friends, loved ones and community members following her recent leukaemia diagnosis.
Mel Carr received the "shock" diagnosis in May after experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms that wouldn't subside.
"On May 11 I awoke to a racing heart and was concerned I was having a heart attack, so I called an ambulance," she said.
"After having blood tests at Wagga hospital I was told within about 15 minutes of arriving that they thought I had blood cancer."
"I was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney by the Royal Flying Doctor on Friday, May 13, where I was officially diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia," she said.
Emergency professionals acted so swiftly Miss Carr didn't even get the chance to say goodbye to Isaac.
"I started chemo about one week after arriving than had a recovery period of four weeks before being able to go home for two weeks," she said.
"I quickly realised the diagnosis was going to change every aspect of my life. I cannot work for a minimum of six months and will be spending extended periods of time in Sydney as this type of chemo cannot be administered in Wagga.
"Being away from my son is devastating as he is my world."
Carolyn Keast, a friend of Miss Carr's took it upon herself to create a Gofundme page to help cover medical expenses and everyday costs, which has already raised more than $8000.
Miss Carr said it was a "total surprise".
"I am blown away by people's generosity," she said.
"The money raised by this will enable me to keep mine and my son's house, cover general bills and daily expenses, assist my parents and son in being able to travel to visit me whilst in Sydney and assist with my travel expenses back and forth."
Miss Carr still has at least three rounds of chemotherapy ahead of her as well as a stem cell/bone marrow transplant which comes with an extensive recovery period.
"It will most likely be six to 12 months before I am able to work again. This will create a massive struggle financially as I am on leave without pay," she said.
"I am still in shock that so many people have reached out to help and made a donation. I will be forever grateful for the support I am receiving and what it means for my son and me.
"The people of Wagga are beyond generous and I am so thankful for any amount people can afford to donate in these difficult times."
You can make a donation at https://gofund.me/9543b6f0.
