Wagga learner driver happy with 120 hour requirement despite recommendation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Wagga learner driver Indiah Pendrick has been doing her 120 hours with her brother, Khayne, in his Isuzu D-Max. Picture: Les Smith

A WAGGA driving instructor has voiced his opposition to a recommendation that the 120-hour requirement for learners to be eligible for their provisional licence be scrapped for some drivers.

