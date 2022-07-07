TRANSPORT for NSW staff will look at other options to take industrial action over pay cuts after the NSW Industrial Relations Commission ordered workers to abandon the first 24-hour strike in decades.
The Australian Workers' Union (AWU), along with other unions, planned the 24-hour statewide strike for Thursday but were ordered by the commission's transport secretary to "immediately cease organising."
In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the union said it was "extremely disappointed" with the outcome and workers were told to abandon plans to strike.
Local organiser Mick Ivill said they are following what they have been told to do by the commission.
"We're still looking at other options," he said.
AWU NSW branch organiser Cameron Wright said a pay cut is simply "not going to fly" with Transport for NSW workers.
Mr Wright said the 2.5 per cent wage increase offered by the government, with an additional mandated increase in superannuation, is not enough for average road workers to feed their families well.
"These men and women worked tirelessly to keep our state moving during recent bushfires and flood catastrophes," he said.
"During the pandemic, they put on their work gear and went out into an uncertain world while the rest of us were locked down.
"And now Dom Perrottet wants to tell them all to cop a pay cut."
