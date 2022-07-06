Domestic violence-related incidents have increased in the Wagga Wagga LGA in the past decade according to data released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
The new figures, which were released in June, showed the number of statewide domestic violence-related stalking or intimidation incidents had increased by 110 per cent between 2012 and 2021.
Figures for the Wagga Wagga LGA weren't much better, with BOCSAR data showing the number of domestic assault incidents had increased 5.1 per cent per year over an 11-year period to March 2022.
Cases of intimidation, stalking and harassment also increased by 36 per cent between 2017 and 2021.
"It's really disheartening when you see statistics going up despite the work that has been done," said Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw.
She said increased rates of domestic assault may be due to more women being willing to report them. She said this wasn't the case for everyone though.
"A lot of women we come into contact with don't feel brave enough to report it and that's been an issue," Ms Burkinshaw said.
The breaching of apprehended violence orders have also increased 7.1 per cent per year over the 11-year period to March 2022.
Ms Burkinshaw said reversing the trend started with education and starting community-wide conversations.
"It's about enabling people to share their stories and giving them the confidence to report it. It's about listening, engaging and being informed," Ms Burkinshaw said.
She also said there needed to be more conversations with young men, as well as training and workforce development, and addressing of complex issues around gender and equality.
Wagga Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon agreed that education was key.
"There's education that needs to take place in schools so right from the youngest of ages we develop a culture of respect for everyone," Cr McKinnon said.
"This means respect for women and getting rid of misogynistic behaviours they may be around. If we can develop a respectful culture right across the board then we can reduce rates of domestic violence."
Cr McKinnon also said she wanted to ensure victims of domestic abuse in the Wagga Wagga LGA were aware of their outlets of support.
"Women need to be aware of the funding available, the backup, and the kinds of leave they can get for work if they need it," she said.
"Those services need to be there so people can make a simple phone call to find out what they can do and how they can do it."
